×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, eastern suburbs stare at bridge mess!
Mehrauli murder case: Aftab used nail, hammer to break Walkar’s joints
Mumbai: Kandivli hospital to become major learning hub
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > News > India News > Article > Man killed as truck hits motorbike on Mumbai Bengaluru highway

Man killed as truck hits motorbike on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

Updated on: 21 November,2022 12:09 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The accidents took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday, a couple of hours after a vehicle pile-up on Navale bridge on the route in which 24 vehicles were damaged, an official from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said

Man killed as truck hits motorbike on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

Representational image


A man was killed after a truck knocked down his motorcycle on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Pune district, while in another accident a trailer hit four vehicles on the same route, police said on Monday.


The accidents took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday, a couple of hours after a vehicle pile-up on Navale bridge on the route in which 24 vehicles were damaged, an official from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said.



"The motorcycle rider died after he was hit by the truck outside a tunnel on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway," he said.


Around the same time, a trailer hit three to four vehicles in the area, the official said, adding there was no casualty in the accident.

Also read: Truck hits at least 30 vehicles on slope of Pune bridge, some injured

"It seems due to the traffic block caused on the entire stretch of the highway, the vehicular traffic halted between Navale bridge and the tunnel. After coming out of the tunnel, the trailer driver might have lost control over the wheels and as a result, it hit three to four vehicles," he said.

Before these two accidents, a truck had lost control on the downward slope of the bridge, in which at least 24 vehicles were damaged. Thirteen people had received serious injuries and were hospitalised, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai news pune national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK