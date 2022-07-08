Man on morning walk trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala

The deceased man was identified as one Sivaraman, a native of Payattamkunnu

A 60-year-old man, who went for a morning stroll with his fellow walkers, met with a tragic end on Friday morning when a stray elephant trampled him to death at Dhoni in the district, police said.

The deceased man was identified as one Sivaraman, a native of Payattamkunnu.

Sivaraman, along with some of his friends were walking by the side of a paddy field when the jumbo suddenly emerged from the dark and attacked him, they said quoting eye-witnesses.

Though he tried to run into the nearby field, the animal chased and trampled him, they said.

He was taken to the nearby hospital, but succumbed to the injuries there.

Local CPI (M) activists staged a sit-in protest in front of the forest office here alleging lapses in tackling the man-animal conflict in the region.

They also demanded adequate compensation for the victim's family.

Forest department authorities assured the protesters to do the needful at the earliest to address their concerns.

