Breaking News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in UP Police FIR
Mumbai: BMC withdraws 10 per cent water cut due to satisfactory rainfall
Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Shiv Sena
ED issues FEMA penalty notices to Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech
SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
Home > News > India News > Article > Man on morning walk trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala

Man on morning walk trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala

Updated on: 08 July,2022 04:44 PM IST  |  Palakkad
PTI |

Top

The deceased man was identified as one Sivaraman, a native of Payattamkunnu

Man on morning walk trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 60-year-old man, who went for a morning stroll with his fellow walkers, met with a tragic end on Friday morning when a stray elephant trampled him to death at Dhoni in the district, police said.

The deceased man was identified as one Sivaraman, a native of Payattamkunnu.




Sivaraman, along with some of his friends were walking by the side of a paddy field when the jumbo suddenly emerged from the dark and attacked him, they said quoting eye-witnesses.


Though he tried to run into the nearby field, the animal chased and trampled him, they said.

He was taken to the nearby hospital, but succumbed to the injuries there.

Local CPI (M) activists staged a sit-in protest in front of the forest office here alleging lapses in tackling the man-animal conflict in the region.

They also demanded adequate compensation for the victim's family.

Forest department authorities assured the protesters to do the needful at the earliest to address their concerns.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india kerala national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK