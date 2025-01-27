Breaking News
Man, son and nephew drown as boat capsizes during fishing in river in Gujarat

Updated on: 27 January,2025 08:49 AM IST  |  Anand
PTI |

Locals jumped into the river and brought them out. They were rushed to a nearby community health centre where doctors declared the three dead, the official said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A man, his six-year-old son and nephew drowned after their boat capsized in a river in Anand district of Gujarat on Sunday, police said.


Naginbhai Gamechi (42), a resident of Kachlapura village, took his son Ayush and nephew Mihir (12) out for fishing on a boat in the Mahisagar river near Vasad town in the evening, a police official said.


When they were fishing in the river, the boat capsized and all three fell into the water, he said.


Locals jumped into the river and brought them out. They were rushed to a nearby community health centre where doctors declared the three dead, the official said.

A team of local fire brigade and Vasad police reached the spot and took out the boat which had sunk in the river for further probe, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

