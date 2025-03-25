Man stabbed to death, another injured after brawl in Delhi, 3 held

Police analyzed nearly 140 CCTV camera footage leading to the identification and arrest of the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A man was stabbed to death and another injured during a brawl north Delhi's Teliwada area after an alleged comment on the accused's wife triggered a fatal attack, an official said on Monday.

Three people have been arrested, the official said. According to the police, a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received at Bara Hindu Rao Police Station. A team immediately reached the spot and found Ashu and Harshu injured.

Both were rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital, where Ashu was declared dead, they said. Initial investigations revealed that the altercation stemmed from a remark made by Ashu about the wife of one of the accused.

"Enraged by the remarks, Shivam alias Ballu and Gautam attacked him with a knife. Harshu was also found involved in the attack. He is undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital," a police source.

Police analyzed nearly 140 CCTV camera footage leading to the identification and arrest of the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

