Man stabbed to death in Pune city, two held

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Pune city's Nana Peth area, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 am on Monday, they said.

"Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder, which was a fallout of some previous enmity," an official of Samarth police station said.

The man was allegedly stabbed multiple times using a sharp weapon.

"We are investigating the case. Prima facie, the incident is a fallout of some previous enmity between the deceased and the accused," inspector Ulhas Kadam of Samarth police station said.

A video of the man being stabbed multiple times went viral on social media.

