Breaking News
Mumbai Police chief rolls back ‘FIR for traffic violation policy’; motorists seek withdrawal of all cases against them
Mumbai: Bandra finds a concrete solution for potholes
Mumbai: Clean Powai lake still a distant dream
Maharashtra: Beware of Eknath Shinde’s greed, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP
Mumbai: 181 children rescued on WR in 7 months
Home > News > India News > Article > Man stabbed to death in Pune city two held

Man stabbed to death in Pune city, two held

Updated on: 28 July,2022 09:03 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The man was allegedly stabbed multiple times using a sharp weapon

Man stabbed to death in Pune city, two held

Representative Image


A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Pune city's Nana Peth area, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 am on Monday, they said.

"Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder, which was a fallout of some previous enmity," an official of Samarth police station said.


The man was allegedly stabbed multiple times using a sharp weapon.

"We are investigating the case. Prima facie, the incident is a fallout of some previous enmity between the deceased and the accused," inspector Ulhas Kadam of Samarth police station said.

A video of the man being stabbed multiple times went viral on social media. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

pune maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK