Man stabbed to death with knife in Rajasthan's Kota

Updated on: 08 March,2023 05:29 PM IST  |  Kota (Rajasthan)
PTI |

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Jain alias Rahul Gandhi, a resident of Kunhari, police said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over an old enmity in the Kunhari area in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Tuesday.


Five people have been apprehended in connection with the murder, they said.



The deceased has been identified as Rahul Jain alias Rahul Gandhi, a resident of Kunhari, police said.


On Tuesday evening, Jain, along with a friend, was returning to home in the Landmark City area after attending a party. Suddenly, around 6 pm, one of the accused, identified as Ravi Dhakad alias Ravi Ghinga (22), and his friends stopped Jain and a heated argument ensued. Dhakad took out a knife and attacked Jain, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal said.

Jain sustained injuries in chest and thighs and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead, he said.

Investigation revealed that Jain and Dhakad were history sheeters and at least 10 criminal cases were lodged against each at Kunhari police station, police said.

The two earlier worked together but turned enemies of late over some issue, they said.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot. However, police acted swiftly and detained Dhakad and four other persons and also recovered the knife used in the attack, DSP Lal said.

The deceased's father Ramesh Gandhi filed a complaint with the police accusing Dhakad and four others of murdering his son, police said, adding while Dhakad has been placed under arrest, the questioning of the other accused is going on.

However, Gandhi alleged negligence on part of the police, saying that a police checkpost at Landmark City was metres away from the spot where the stabbing incident occurred.

Police said the body was handed over to family members after postmortem.

