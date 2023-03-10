Man strangles niece to death in Jharkhand over land dispute, arrested

The accused was on the run after the incident occurred in Harbhonga village under the Chainpur Police Station limits on Wednesday, a senior officer said

The man, who allegedly strangled his niece to death on the day of Holi, was arrested on Friday in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The accused was on the run after the incident occurred in Harbhonga village under the Chainpur Police Station limits on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted that he strangled his 14-year-old niece to death and hanged her body from the ceiling of a cowshed so that people can believe that she ended her life by suicide," Medininagar sub-divisional police officer Rishav Garg told PTI.

The investigation is still going on, he said.

There was enmity between the man and the family of the girl over a land dispute, and the murder was a result of that, the officer said, adding that no one was at home when the incident happened.

In another case, the police arrested three persons for allegedly being involved in the murder of a 64-year-old woman on March 7 in Godda district, another officer said.

Buchi Devi was allegedly killed in Amour Neema village under the Balbadda Police Station limits when she tried to resolve a dispute over food and drink among her son Murari Singh and the accused persons.

An FIR was lodged with the police station based on the complaint of the deceased's son.

Godda Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena said all the three accused named in the FIR have been arrested.

The woman tried to rescue her son who was being beaten up over the food and drink dispute, the SP said, adding that she fell after being pushed and died.

A task force was constituted under the leadership of sub-divisional police officer SS Tiwari to investigate the incident, he added.

