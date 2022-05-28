Man transporting illegal explosives arrested in Rajasthan

The accused revealed that he was bringing the explosives from Dausa to supply to illegal mine owners in Rudawal

A man transporting 45 cartons of explosives to illegal mines was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Saturday.

Jagroop Singh was arrested on Friday night after a team from the Rudawal police station intercepted the four-wheeler in which he was transporting the explosives, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said in a statement today.

The accused revealed that he was bringing the explosives from Dausa to supply to illegal mine owners in Rudawal, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation is going on in the matter, they said.

