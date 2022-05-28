Breaking News
Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of service
Mumbai: 20-year-old man stabbed to death during argument in Trombay
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
People should wear masks in districts where Covid-19 cases are increasing: Maharashtra health minister
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child
Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929
Maharashtra: Rana couple recites Hanuman Chalisa in Nagpur temple; NCP workers follow with prayers to curb inflation
SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed
Home > News > India News > Article > Man transporting illegal explosives arrested in Rajasthan

Man transporting illegal explosives arrested in Rajasthan

Updated on: 28 May,2022 09:50 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

The accused revealed that he was bringing the explosives from Dausa to supply to illegal mine owners in Rudawal

Man transporting illegal explosives arrested in Rajasthan

Representative image. Pic/ istock


A man transporting 45 cartons of explosives to illegal mines was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Saturday.

Jagroop Singh was arrested on Friday night after a team from the Rudawal police station intercepted the four-wheeler in which he was transporting the explosives, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said in a statement today.




The accused revealed that he was bringing the explosives from Dausa to supply to illegal mine owners in Rudawal, the police said.


A case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation is going on in the matter, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india rajasthan Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK