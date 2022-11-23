×
Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case to be formally handed over to NIA soon: DGP

Updated on: 23 November,2022 02:41 PM IST  |  Mangaluru
State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the blast spot on the outskirts of the city, along with Sood, and also the hospital where the auto driver Purushottam Poojary is being treated

Smoke rises (on extreme right) after an autorickshaw on a street, as seen from a CCTV camera from a nearby area, in Mangaluru. Pic/PTI


The Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case will be formally handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood said here on Wednesday.


State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the blast spot on the outskirts of the city, along with Sood, and also the hospital where the auto driver Purushottam Poojary is being treated.



Addressing reporters, Jnanendra said the blast accused Mohammed Shariq had visited different places like Coimbatore and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and an investigation is on. Various police teams have been formed and sent to different places as part of the probe.

Sood, who was also present, said the NIA and central agencies were part of the investigation from day one of the blast, and added that the case would be formally handed over to the NIA soon.

