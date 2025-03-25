Manipur: 2 Meitei outfit members arrested

Four UNLF (Pambei) militants present in the house received blunt injuries. A few rounds were also fired by both sides, prompting security forces to rush to the spot

Police with arrested Arambai Tenggol members. Pic/@manipur_police

Two members of Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol were arrested in connection with the clash with UNLF (Pambei) militants in Manipur, police said on Monday.

Around 15-20 members of Arambai Tenggol on Saturday afternoon barged into the residence of UNLF militant Irengbam Nandakumar Singh in Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai and attacked insurgents of the Imphal Valley-based outfit, they said.

Four UNLF (Pambei) militants present in the house received blunt injuries. A few rounds were also fired by both sides, prompting security forces to rush to the spot.

In an operation on Sunday, two Arambai Tenggol members were arrested in connection with the attack. Police said “raids are going on to arrest other accused” involved in the incident.

Arambai Tenggol had been at the forefront of clashes with Kuki village volunteers.

