Manipur: Indian Army, Assam Rifles evacuate more than 16,000 people from violence-hit areas

Updated on: 06 May,2023 04:42 PM IST  |  Imphal
A senior official of the Indian army told ANI that efforts are being continued to bring the overall situation under control and for normalcy to be returned

Manipur: Indian Army, Assam Rifles evacuate more than 16,000 people from violence-hit areas

Several violent incidents took place in Manipur. File Pic/PTI

Following the violence in Manipur, the Indian army and Assam Rifles have so far evacuated more than 16,000 people from the violence-hit areas of the North Eastern state.


A senior official of the Indian army told ANI that efforts are being continued to bring the overall situation under control and for normalcy to be returned.



"So far, the Indian army and Assam Rifles have evacuated more than 16,000 people from different parts of the state. Flag marches are being held to control the situation," the army official said.


On the other hand, defence sources said that as many as 120 columns of the Indian army and Assam Rifles have deployed in the violence-hit areas of the state and 10 CRPF companies are on their way to Manipur.

Several violent incidents took place in Churachandpur district on Friday night.

Sources said that Churachandpur has witnessed a fresh round of violence after remaining peaceful for 18 hours.

In the Changpikot area in the Churachandpur district, a clash between two groups occured on May 5 night.

In another incident, a violent crowd of approximately 400 people surrounded security personnel at Lamka village in the Churachandpur district.

