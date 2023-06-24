Manipur: An attempt was also made to torch another property of the consumer and food affairs minister

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article Manipur: Minister's godown torched by mob x 00:00

A group of people has set on fire a private godown of Manipur minister L Susindro at Chingarel in Imphal East district, reducing it to ashes, police said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

An attempt was also made to torch another property of the consumer and food affairs minister and his residence at Khurai in the same district on Friday night but timely intervention prevented it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing his Khurai residence, police told PTI. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Earlier, the official quarters of the state's woman minister Nemcha Kipgen at Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on the night of June 14. A house belonging to Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was attacked and attempts were made to burn it down the next day.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and a large number of houses were torched rendering many people homeless in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Earlier on June 22, two soldiers got injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in N Boljang, Imphal West district, Spear Corps, Indian Army said. The soldiers sustained minor injuries and are stable, officials added. In a tweet, Spear Corps said, "Unprovoked firing in Imphal West. Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in N Boljang, Imphal West Distt in the morning hours of 22 June. Calibrated response by own troops to avoid any collateral damage. Two soldiers sustained minor injuries- both stable."

Moreover, one INSAS light machine gun has also been recovered during the initial search. Additional columns inducted and operations are in progress. Earlier, an Indian Army soldier has been injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the intervening night of June 18-19.

(With inputs from PTI)