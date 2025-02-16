In a joint statement, 10 MLAs - seven BJP legislators, two Kuki Peoples’ Alliance MLAs and one independent - stated that they also look forward to measures to end the sufferings of those affected by the ethnic conflict and internally displaced

Security personnel carry out routine check. Pic/X@manipur_police

Listen to this article Manipur: MLAs express hope for peace in state x 00:00

Kuki-Zo MLAs of Manipur have expressed hope that the central government would lay out a “comprehensive political roadmap” for peace and justice, following the imposition of President’s rule in the strife-torn state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a joint statement, 10 MLAs—seven BJP legislators, two Kuki Peoples’ Alliance MLAs and one independent—stated that they also look forward to measures to end the sufferings of those affected by the ethnic conflict and internally displaced.

“We... while acknowledging the Centre’s decision to place the Assembly under Suspended Animation express hope that the Government of India would lay out a comprehensive political roadmap for peace and justice under a negotiated settlement,” the statement said.

President’s rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday.

Feb 13

Day President’s rule was imposed

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever