Manipur MLAs express hope for peace in state

Updated on: 17 February,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Imphal
Agencies



In a joint statement, 10 MLAs - seven BJP legislators, two Kuki Peoples’ Alliance MLAs and one independent - stated that they also look forward to measures to end the sufferings of those affected by the ethnic conflict and internally displaced

Security personnel carry out routine check. Pic/X@manipur_police

Kuki-Zo MLAs of Manipur have expressed hope that the central government would lay out a “comprehensive political roadmap” for peace and justice, following the imposition of President’s rule in the strife-torn state.


In a joint statement, 10 MLAs—seven BJP legislators, two Kuki Peoples’ Alliance MLAs and one independent—stated that they also look forward to measures to end the sufferings of those affected by the ethnic conflict and internally displaced.


“We... while acknowledging the Centre’s decision to place the Assembly under Suspended Animation express hope that the Government of India would lay out a comprehensive political roadmap for peace and justice under a negotiated settlement,” the statement said.


President’s rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday.

Feb 13
Day President’s rule was imposed 

