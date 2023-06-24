Manipur: Situation tense but under control, says Police

On Saturday, the Police stated that the situation in the violence-prone Manipur is tense but under control

Burnt remains of the godown of Manipur PHED Minister L Sushildro Meitei after it was set ablaze by a mob during the continuing ethnic unrest between Kuki and Meitei communities (Pic/PTI)



The police said in a statement that district security coordination committee meeting is held at the districts regularly.

A combined team of District Police Imphal-West and Central Forces along with Executive Magistrates conducted search operations at two locations in Imphal West District.

Earlier on Friday, the state police conducted a search operation by a joint team across four locations in Kangpokpi in which four bunkers were destroyed.

The police also stated that six bunkers have been occupied by security forces.

In the press statement, the police said that the movement of essential items along NH-37 is being ensured with strict security measures.

"Curfew has been relaxed for 12 to 15 hours in five valley districts, Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, eight to ten hours in Tengnoupal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts and no curfew in the remaining six Hill Districts," the police statement said.

The Manipur police said that on June 23 at 8:35 pm a warehouse at Kangla Sangomshang was set under fire.

"Incidents of arson also took place at two other locations in Imphal East District," the police said. The State Police and Central Forces controlled the situation and dispersed the mob by using tear gas and smoke shells.

Meanwhile, the leaders of various political parties, including BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Left, attended an all-party meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Opposition parties have been criticising the government for its handling of the situation as violence has not stopped even after 50 days.

(with inputs from agencies)