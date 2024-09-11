The skirmishes happened on Tuesday, when students attempted to march to Raj Bhavan, demanding the expulsion of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the state's security advisor.

Security personnel stop members of All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) during a protest march against/ PTI

The situation in Manipur's capital, Imphal, remained tense but under control on Wednesday, following clashes between students and security forces during a march to Raj Bhavan the day before, according to police, reported PTI.

"Curfew, which was imposed in the state's capital Imphal on Tuesday afternoon, continued to be in place this morning, while additional security forces were deployed and frequent patrolling by policemen was underway in the town to avoid any untoward incident," a senior officer said.

"The situation remains tense but under control," he said.

Security personnel deployed tear gas to disperse protests after students were accused of throwing stones in the Khwairamband and Kakwa Naorem Leikai regions. According to a student organisation, more than 55 students were hurt during the incident and were sent to RIMS hospital, the report added.

In response to mounting student agitation, the government issued an updated order that limited the suspension of internet access to five valley areas.

Later on Tuesday, students' representatives met with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan and presented a memorandum. The governor told them that he would act in the best interests of both the students and the people of Manipur. Meanwhile, authorities said that search efforts in the Kangpokpi district had yielded rifles and explosives, the PTI report stated.

"Representatives of students met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and submitted a memorandum," a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

The governor assured them that he would take steps in the best interest of the students and the people of Manipur, the statement added.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination exercises were underway in Kangpokpi district and arms and explosives were recovered, police said in a statement.

Meghalaya CM requests GoI intervention

Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, voiced alarm about recent acts of violence in Manipur and called on the Indian government to intervene.





"The situation that is constantly developing in Manipur is complex because there are people from different communities here and in a way history has also given rise to conflicts at many different levels in Manipur. So the current situation has also become quite complex. I believe that the Government of India needs to intervene in this, where we bring a political solution here, where we bring confidence from every community in a way so that we can bring everyone on one platform and decide how to move forward. It is very important to bring this thinking, this platform and this favourable environment and I believe that no one other than the Government of India will be able to do this,"Sangma said.

With ANI inputs