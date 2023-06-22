Manipur: Unidentified gunmen and Assam Rifles engage in exchange of fire

The situation in Manipur's West Imphal district has been brought under control and combing operations to ferret out the gunmen are on, sources said

Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people to maintain peace. File photo/PTI

An exchange of fire between unknown gunmen and Assam Rifles troops was reported at North Boljang in Manipur's Imphal West district at 5 am on Thursday, sources said, the news agency PTI reported.

According to PTI, the situation has been brought under control and combing operations to ferret out the gunmen are on.

Shots of automatic small arms were also heard near Urangpat, North of YKPI in Imphal East district, around 5.45 pm on Wednesday, sources told the news agency.

There were also reports of unprovoked firing by unidentified gunmen from 2 directions towards Harothel around 5.30pm. The situation was brought under control around 7.30 pm, sources added.

Sources added that the Sawonbung-YKPI road remained blocked at multiple locations by the women activists on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Days after the Congress party demanded an all-party meeting on the prevailing situation in Manipur, Home Minister of India Amit Shah has convened the all-party in New Delhi. The meeting will be held on June 24, PTI reported.

The Congress had on June 16 demanded an “all-party meeting” on the unabated violence in Manipur and said the country needs answers from the government on the conflict that is spiralling out of control.

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States amid the ethnic strife in Manipur, where over 100 lives have been lost since early last month. The BJP rebutted the charge pointing out that the central and Manipur governments are concerned about the situation in the northeastern state and efforts are on to bring peace.

Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people to maintain peace and urged those with arms not to attack so that normalcy can be restored. "I appeal to the people who are with arms not to attack anything. Please maintain peace so that we can resource normalcy in the state....," said N Biren Singh while talking to reporters.

Earlier on Monday, CM N Biren Singh visited some relief camps in the state and said that the state government is soon going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate the people temporarily.

(With inputs from PTI)