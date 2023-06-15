Manipur unrest: 9 killed in attack on Kuki village

In the cross-firing, both sides suffered casualties and injuries.

At least nine people were killed and 10 others were injured when suspected miscreants attacked a village in the Khamenlok area of ethnic strife-hit Manipur, officials said on Wednesday. The armed miscreants surrounded the Kuki village of Khamenlok area bordering Imphal East district and Kangpoki district and launched the attack at around 1 am, officials said. In the cross-firing, both sides suffered casualties and injuries.

More than 100 people have died and 310 others have been hurt in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. Attacking the Centre over the fresh violence, the Congress said Home Minister Amit Shah’s “belated” visit and “outsourced interventions” to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma haven’t had a significant impact. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated. Their agony is the nation’s pain but clearly not the PM’s—he continues to maintain silence.”

