Manipur Violence: CM says no to separate admin for Kuki areas

Smoke billows from a house allegedly burned by the Meitei community tribals, on May 3. Pic/AFP

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday rejected a demand made by MLAs, including seven from the ruling BJP, for a separate administration for the Kuki-dominated districts of the state, stating that “the territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected”.

The CM, who had made an air-dash to Delhi on Sunday to confer with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said measures are being taken to ensure that militants, who had signed a peace pact dubbed ‘Suspension of Operations’, return to their designated camps.

Singh also appealed to people not to hold ‘dharnas’ or rallies in view of the sensitive phase the state has been witnessing since race riots between the majority Meiteis and the Kukis earlier this month. He also said no force would be used to break the blockades imposed by some groups on highways in the state in the wake of the rioting, and instead “efforts would be made to reason with these demonstrators”.

Ten tribal MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group in Manipur have urged the Centre to give their region a “separate administration” in the wake of recent violent clashes between the Meiteis and tribals.

Replying to a query about the involvement of alleged Kuki militants in the violence, Singh said, “Army and other security personnel are visiting designated camps of Kuki militants, who are part of the ‘Suspension of Operation’ pact and checking whether they are present there or not.”

“Several innocent people died and properties have been damaged. We are focusing on rehabilitation and resettlement of affected people,” he said. At least 73 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the northeastern state recently, said officials. However, fresh violence was reported late May 13 night. “Suspected militants opened fire and torched around 10 houses at Torbung in Bishnupur district,” a police officer said.

