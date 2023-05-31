Manipur violence: Compensation, job and meetings with civil society leaders

Day 2 of home min’s visit to Manipur sees developments that should have come sooner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a meeting with the delegation of different civil society organisations, in Imphal, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited Churachandpur, the scene of some of the worst rioting in the recent ethnic conflict which broke out in Manipur earlier this month, to hold talks with Kuki civil society leaders. Shah is also meeting church leaders as well as intellectuals from the Kuki community to understand their grievances and find ways to bring peace to the north-eastern state, which has witnessed a series of clashes between Meiteis and Kukis.

“Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace,” Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to those who died during the ethnic conflict in Manipur. A member of the family of those who died in the rioting will also be provided a job. The compensation amount will be borne equally by the centre and the state, officials said.

The death toll from clashes has gone up to 80, officials said. The meeting also decided to ensure that essential items such as petrol, LPG gas, rice and other food products will be made available in large quantities to cool down prices. Shah, who arrived in Imphal on Monday night, also held consultations with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi).

Meanwhile, the Centre sent senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, currently working as an inspector general with the CRPF, to Manipur. Sources said Singh is likely to be given a key responsibility for handling the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Mizoram seeks Rs 5 crore

The Mizoram government has sought Rs 5-crore assistance from the Centre to provide immediate relief to people who have taken shelter in the state from violence-hit Manipur, a senior official said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with a delegation of party leaders, met President Droupadi Murmu, seeking a high-level inquiry commission headed by a serving or retired judge of the Supreme Court to probe the ethnic violence in the state.

