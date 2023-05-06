A senior police officer told PTI that militant groups have involved themselves in the ethnic clashes. They were involved in exchanges with security forces in Churachandpur Bishnupur and Imphal East districts, he added. But, it was not known whether there was any casualty

PM Narendra Modi during a road show in Karnataka, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Manipur violence: Opposition demands Amit Shah’s sacking, President rule x 00:00

The Imphal Valley in Manipur remained peaceful but tense on Friday, police said. However, intermittent gunfights between militant groups and security forces were reported from the hill districts surrounding the valley, they added.

A senior police officer told PTI that militant groups have involved themselves in the ethnic clashes. They were involved in exchanges with security forces in Churachandpur Bishnupur and Imphal East districts, he added. But, it was not known whether there was any casualty.

The defence PRO, in a statement, said, “The situation has been brought under control.”

President rule

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha wrote to President Droupadi Murmu calling for the imposition of president’s rule in Manipur. “Majoritarian violence in one state of the country conveys impunity for similar violence in the rest of the country and provides encouragement to destabilising forces,” the RJD leader stated.

The Congress again called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his duty towards Manipur instead electioneering in Karnataka and sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s sacking for his “complete failure” in maintaining peace in the state.

Also Read: Manipur violence explained: Trouble long brewing, ST status for Meiteis just the spark

‘Stop electioneering’

“Modi ji, you are an elected PM and the people of Karnataka are also watching what is happening in Manipur and want that you should save Manipur from burning and restore peace in the state first. Seeking votes in Karnataka is against your ‘kartavya’ (duty) and we want to remind you that your duty is to save Manipur instead,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

She charged that the home minister has totally failed, and referred to an earlier clash between police forces of Assam and Mizoram and the border rift between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“What moral right do you have to remain in your post. Actually, President’s rule should be imposed immediately by invoking Article 356 (of the Constitution) and attempts should be made to bring back peace in the state,” she said.

Meanwhile, sources said Shah taking regular inputs from security and intelligence agencies about the Manipur situation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever