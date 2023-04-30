Breaking News
Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended

Updated on: 30 April,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Sisodia, who was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody, said before the media that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s work in Delhi

A Delhi court on Saturday extended till May 28 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to alleged excise scam.


Sisodia, who was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody, said before the media that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s work in Delhi.



“Modi ji may try as much as he wants, but he won't be able to stop the work of Kejriwal ji in Delhi. Modi ji may conspire as much as he wants,” Sisodia said, while he was being brought out of the courtroom after the judge pronounced the order.


