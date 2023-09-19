Manmohan Singh Birthday: Lesser-known facts about former Prime Minister of India

The former Prime minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, was born on September 26, 1932

The former Prime minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, was born on September 26, 1932.

Dr Singh is an Indian economist and he served as the PM of India from 2004 to 2014. Dr Manmohan Singh is remembered for his significant role in shaping India's economic policies which helped the country to develop economically.

On his Birthday, let us check out lesser-known facts about our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh that shed light on his life.

Dr Manmohan Singh completed his undergraduate studies at Punjab University and later pursued further education at the University of Cambridge, UK. Dr Singh obtained a First Class Honours degree in Economics. Dr Singh also earned his D.Phil. in Economics from Oxford University.

Dr Manmohan Singh is a successful economist and academician. at the beginning of his professional journey, Dr Singh was a lecturer in Economics at Punjab University. Later, he worked at various prestigious institutions including the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As an economist, his expertise played a crucial role in shaping policy decisions during his tenure as Prime Minister of India.

Dr Manmohan Singh is credited as the architect of India's economic reforms. Before becoming the Prime Minister, Dr Singh was the Finance Minister under Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's government. Singh implemented several significant policy changes which aimed to reduce government intervention and promote foreign investment.

Under Dr Singh's leadership as a PM, India witnessed sustained economic growth. India's GDP nearly doubled between 2004 and 2014. Dr Singh signed the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement in 2008, which marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr Manmohan Singh was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1982. Dr Manmohan Singh has made significant contributions to academia through his writings. Dr Sing has authored books on economics and international relations.