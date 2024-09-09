Speaking to the media in Antarwali Sarati village, Jalna district, Manoj Jarange revealed that Sattar had alerted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of his worries

Manoj Jarange addresses supporters on Friday/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Activist Manoj Jarange spoke with Maharashtra Minorities Development Minister Abdul Sattar on Monday about the need for a Maratha quota and the issuance of Kunbi certificates to all Marathas. Speaking to the media in Antarwali Sarati village, Jalna district, Jarange revealed that Sattar had alerted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of his worries, reported PTI.

According to the report, Jarange has been leading protests, advocating for Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates that will identify all Kunbis (farm workers) and their blood connections as Marathas.

While the Maharashtra legislature enacted a measure in February that granted the Maratha community 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs, Jarange is advocating for Marathas to be included in the OBC category. The Kunbi community is already classed as OBC, and Jarange is requesting that all Marathas acquire Kunbi certificates, which will entitle them to the same benefits, the PTI report stated,

The Maharashtra government appointed the Justice Shinde committee in September last year to investigate the Maratha community's Kunbi records, but Jarange has expressed dissatisfaction with the group's lack of progress.

Jarange, told news agency PTI, "Sattar came and met me earlier. He said (over phone) that he had met leaders in the government about the issues of farmers and the Maratha reservation. He said a discussion was also held on the issue of Marathas and Kunbis being the same."

Jarange stressed the need for poor Marathas to receive reservation benefits and urged the committee to accelerate its work in validating and issuing certificates.

"I also spoke (to the minister) about an extension to the Shinde Committee established to find Maratha-Kunbi documents. The committee is not working. They should work and give validity and certificates to the community people," he added.

"Sattar assured me that he has shared the details with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and will speak to them again," Jarange added.

Devendra Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater': Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday dubbed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a "Maratha hater" and claimed that nothing in the state government happens without his will and he does what he feels is right.