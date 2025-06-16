Breaking News
Maoism will be wiped out by March 31, 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Updated on: 16 June,2025 09:22 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Agencies |

Shah also said that India will be a global leader by 2047, with Uttar Pradesh playing a crucial role. The home minister distributed appointment letters to 60,244 candidates selected in the largest police recruitment examination ever conducted in Lucknow

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the public in UP. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reiterated that Maoism will be eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026.

Speaking at an event to distribute job letters to newly-recruited civil police constables here, Shah said, “In 11 years of rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has become secure. Maoism was prevalent in 11 states of the country, but now it is limited to just three districts. Remember my statement, by March 31, 2026, the country will become free from Maoism.”


Shah also said that India will be a global leader by 2047, with Uttar Pradesh playing a crucial role. The home minister distributed appointment letters to 60,244 candidates selected in the largest police recruitment examination ever conducted in Lucknow.


