Home > News > India News > Article > Maoist killed 2 security personnel injured

Updated on: 12 December,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Bijapur
Agencies |

Top

The gunfight took place in a forest of Munga village under Gangloor police station area when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation

The gunfight took place in a forest of Munga village. PIC/ISTOCK

A Maoist  was killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Bijapur district on Wednesday,  while two security personnel sustained injuries in an IED blast during the same operation, police said. The gunfight took place in a forest of Munga village under Gangloor police station area when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation.


After the gunfight, the body of a Maoist, one 9 mm pistol, one IED, six remote switches used to trigger IEDs and other Maoist-related material were recovered from the spot, said police. “During the operation, the Naxalites triggered a blast causing minor injuries to two DRG personnel,” a police officer said, adding that the injured security personnel have been shifted to a local hospital.


indian army Army jawans national news chhattisgarh

