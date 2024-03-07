Maratha quota: Amid stir, Dharashiv collector seeks EC to handle 'too many' candidates

Collector Sachin Ombase, in a note penned on March 6, said there's a possibility of too many Maratha candidates in the election, which could overload the EVMs.

Manoj Jarange addresses supporters on Friday/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

In light of the ongoing Maratha community agitation for reservation in education and government jobs, Sachin Ombase, collector of Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, has expressed concern about the potential overcrowding of candidates during elections, which would pose challenges for electronic voting machines (EVMs). Ombase sought help from the Election Commission (EC) and stressed the need for clarification on how to manage such a circumstance, reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, Dharashiv, formerly known as Osmanabad, is part of the Marathwada area, which includes eight districts and eight Lok Sabha seats. The region has been the focus of activist Manoj Jarange Patil's push for the Maratha reservation.

In a recent note dated March 6, Collector Sachin Ombase raised the likelihood of an excessive number of Maratha candidates entering the electoral contest, potentially overloading the capacity of EVMs. He emphasised the logistical issues that could occur if the elections were to be held using traditional ballot sheets, the PTI report stated.

According to the report, Ombase expressed worries about insufficient staff and voting boxes, emphasising the necessity for larger ballot sheets to accommodate more candidates, necessitating the use of additional ballot boxes. "As a result, more ballot boxes may be required," the collector wrote.

He also highlighted the logistical requirements for moving these ballot boxes to the strong room, emphasising the necessity for additional staff and trucks.

Not just more manpower, additional vehicles will also be needed to transport the ballot boxes from polling centres to the strong room, he wrote and raised concerns over space required for the ballot boxes' safekeeping, reported PTI.

This concern is similar to one raised in October of last year. In October 2023, election officials faced the difficulty of too many candidates when 155 persons applied for a gram panchayat bypoll in Chate Pimpalgaon village, Parbhani district, at the request of the protesting Maratha community. As a result, the State Election Commission suspended the bypoll, and the Parbhani collector received a letter informing him of the decision, the PTI report further stated.

Manoj Jarange's protest

Manoj Jarange Patil has been protesting since last year demanding recognition as Kunbis and quota for the community under the OBC category. Despite the government awarding a 10 per cent quota, he continued to protest. After his statements on Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attempting to kill him, a SIT probe was ordered. Jarange since then has expressed fear of apprehension and urged the Maratha community to fight on.

