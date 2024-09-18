Manoj Jarange said that if the demands were not fulfilled the government shall face consequences in the coming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024

Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra government should fulfill the demands of the Maratha community in four days, reported the PTI.

Manoj Jarange also said that if the demands were not fulfilled the government shall face consequences in the coming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, as per the PTI.

Speaking at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, he said the community will not forgive the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in the state if its demands were not met.

"Fulfill our demands in the next four days, otherwise you will have to face serious repercussions in the elections....Marathas will not forgive you," he said, the news agency reported.

Manoj Jarange had on Tuesday launched a fresh indefinite fast, sixth in a span of over a year, to press the demand of reservations for the Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He began the stir from midnight at his native Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district in Maharashtra.

Addressing reporters before his agitation, Manoj Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of not giving reservation to the community deliberately, and said the Marathas were giving "once more chance" to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve the quota issue.

He also warned the ruling parties that they will have to face the consequences in the upcoming assembly elections if the community's demands are not met.

Manoj Jarange has been demanding implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and granting reservation to the latter under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He said he also wants cases registered against several members of the Maratha community during his agitation earlier to be withdrawn.

"The Maratha community is important to me, but the government is not giving reservation deliberately. Moreover, they say that we are speaking a political language...Now, I will no longer make political statements, but we are giving one more chance to Deputy CM Fadnavis (to resolve the issue)," he said, as per the PTI.

The leaders who support Fadnavis should talk to him. The community is watching who is going to provide reservation, the activist said.

"My community doesn't want to enter politics. But if the demands are not met, don't blame me for the consequences in the upcoming assembly elections. Give reservation, and I will not make political statements. But don't blame me for what will happen in the upcoming elections if we don't get reservation," he added.

The notification of 'sage soyare' should be implemented immediately, Manoj Jarange said, according to the PTI.

Questioning the government's "inaction" over the draft 'sage soyare' notification, he sought implementation of gazettes from the erstwhile princely states of Hyderabad and Satara and Bombay Presidency.

"These documents recognised Marathas as Kunbis," he said.

