Maratha quota issue: Activist Manoj Jarange urges political parties to clarify stand on reservation

Bandh in Thane to support the Maratha quote issue (Pic/Satej Shinde)

On Monday, the Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange stated that the community in Maharashtra has waited for 70 years to get justice. He has appealed to the ruling and opposition political parties to clarify their stand on the Maratha reservation issue.

Jarange has been on a hunger strike in Jalna for the last 14 days for the reservation issue. Jarange stated that he required the "saline of Maratha reservation" to be administered, underscoring the urgency of the issue.

An all-party meeting has been called in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the Maratha quota issue. Jarange hardened his position saying his fast will go on till Marathas get Kunbi certificates under the OBC category.

On Monday, Jarange stated that the Maratha community is vigilant in observing the actions of both the opposition and ruling parties in Maharashtra and appealed to the parties to make their stand clear on the Maratha reservation issue.

"Over the past seven decades, the community members have supported various political parties through their votes, and they now expect justice for the cause of Marathas," Jarange said. "The Maratha community wants to know who supports their cause," he said.

The Maratha quota matter became a major challenge for the Maharashtra government after the police baton-charged a violent mob at Antarwali Sarati when protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange to hospital.

Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze in the violence. The police action in Jalna triggered more protests by the community across the state and a war of words between the ruling dispensation and the opposition.

Amid the developments, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week said the government regretted the use of force.

Meanwhile, in Thane, the Sakal Maratha Morcha backed by Sambhaji Brigade has called for a bandh today in protest of Jalna violence incident.

(with inputs from PTI)