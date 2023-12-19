Maratha quota: Oppn legislators raise slogans in council after Maharashtra CM Shinde's reply on reservation

Maratha quota: Opposition legislators raised slogans in the Maharashtra Legislative Council to express their disappointment over CM Shinde's reply on reservation

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Opposition legislators on Tuesday raised slogans in the Maharashtra Legislative Council to express their disappointment over Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's reply on the issue of Maratha reservation, reported the PTI.

After the CM Eknath Shinde's reply on the sensitive reservation issue, the deputy chairperson of the upper house called for a ten-minute break following which opposition members started raising slogans like 'Maratha samajala fasavnara sarkar cha dhikkar aso' (scorn on a government which has trapped Maratha community), the news agency reported.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, speaking to the media in Vidhan Bhavan premises, said the chief minister has failed to fulfil the expectations of the Marathas agitating for reservation in government jobs and education, and insulted them in a way.

Danve said the government appears reluctant to take a concrete decision on the quota issue by the date (December 24) set by activist Manoj Jarange and is now talking about calling a special session of the legislature in February to discuss the matter.

"The government has not yet clarified how it will provide quota to the Marathas. It shows the government is misleading the Maratha community," said the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator, as per the PTI.

MLC Satej Patil said the opposition and the Maratha community were expecting a solution to the vexed reservation issue, but the government has failed to resolve the matter, the PTI reported.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shinde, in his reply in the council to the discussion on the reservation issue, said a special session of the legislature will be called in February, if necessary, to take appropriate decision on the matter.

He said the government has asked the state commission for backward classes to gather empirical data to prove social and educational backwardness of the Marathas.

CM Shinde said the government has formed a task force as well and will be taking legal services of senior lawyers like Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi for building up a strong case for Maratha quota.

The CM said the government is taking measures to ensure that no fake (Kunbi) caste certificate is issued to anyone.

Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas will allow them to avail quota benefits under the OBC category.

The CM said the government is very serious on the issue of providing reservation to the Marathas and the Justice Shinde Committee is working on its modalities.

He appealed to the Maratha community, especially youths, to be patient and assured the government is working to fulfil their long-pending demand.

(with PTI inputs)

