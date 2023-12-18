Maratha quota row: CM Shinde to chair Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting today

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to preside over a gathering of the Cabinet Sub-Committee focusing on the ongoing Maratha reservation issue in Nagpur today

CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to preside over a gathering of the Cabinet Sub-Committee focusing on the ongoing Maratha quota row in Nagpur today, stated a report in ANI.

According to the report, this assembly of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, specifically tasked with addressing the Maratha quota and related facilities, is scheduled for this evening.

The Maratha community, led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, founder of Shivba Sanghatana, has been staging protests, demanding reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category.

Jarange-Patil called off his indefinite strike in the second phase on November 3, setting a deadline of December 24 for the government to decide on the Maratha reservation, the ANI report added.

Following Jarange's hunger strike that commenced on October 25, the agitation within the Maratha community has seen escalations, including instances of violence, suicides, and resignations of legislators in support of reservation. Efforts for the issuance of Kunbi certificates, enabling eligibility for reservations in the OBC category, are underway in Maharashtra, the report added.

Recently, quota activist Patil stated a refusal to grant any further time to the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti administration post-December 24 regarding Maratha reservations. He emphasized a potential significant surge in participation, indicating the direction of the next protest movement to be announced in the December 23 meeting.

Expressing discontent, Jarange highlighted the government's failure to withdraw cases against Maratha protesters involved in the reservation demonstrations.

Earlier discussions involving Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan and Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Sandeepan Bhumare sought an extension of the timeframe after outlining the government's actions so far.

In recent developments, Justice (retd) Anand Nirgude resigned from the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) post, leading to the appointment of Bombay High Court (Retired) Judge Sunil Shukre as the commission's new chairperson, despite overlooking the Maratha quota issue.

Jarange recently said that the government has changed its stance on Maratha quota row and said. "We were supposed to hold a meeting of the Maratha community after December 24. But certain things have happened and because of that we are arranging the meeting earlier. The government earlier said it would withdraw cases in the Antarwali Sarati incident. Instead, they arrested people there. The government changed its statements on Maratha reservation after listening to (state cabinet minister) Chhagan Bhujbal."

