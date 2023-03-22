Martyrs' Day 2023: History and significance of 'Shaheed Diwas'

It is a day on which the three freedom fighters are remembered for the sacrifice they made to gain independence for the country from British rule

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Martyrs’ Day also known as Shaheed Diwas in India will be observed on March 23 in order to pay tribute to freedom fighters - Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

It is a day on which the three freedom fighters are remembered for the sacrifice they made to gain independence for the country from British rule.

History of ‘Shaheed Diwas’

In October 1928, Lala Lajpat Rai led a non-violent protest against Sir John Simon’s visit to Lahore with the famous slogan - ‘Simon, go back’. The Superintendent of Police James A Scott ordered the police to lathi-charge the protesters. While the freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai was severely injured, after his death, three freedom fighters - Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev along with other freedom fighters decided to kill James Scott. But they accidentally killed another Superintendent of Police John P Saunders.

While later, they planned an attack on the Central Legislative Assembly to teach the Britishers a lesson for killing Rai, they were caught and were sentenced to death. On this day in the year 1931, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death in the Lahore jail. All three were sentenced to death in the case of J P Saunders murder and attack on the Central Legislative Assembly.

Significance of ‘Shaheed Diwas’

The day is observed every year on March 23 to pay tribute to the trio - Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar. It is known as a day of remembrance of the freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves for the country’s freedom.