Martyrs' Day 2023: How is it connected to Bhagat Singh?

Updated on: 22 March,2023 08:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While January 30 is celebrated in memory of Mahatma Gandhi, March 23 is observed to pay tribute to three revolutionaries who were hanged by the British: Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar

Martyrs' Day 2023: How is it connected to Bhagat Singh?

Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day is observed in India on March 23 and is remembered as the day when three brave freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, were hanged by the British. January 30 is also observed as Martyr's Day in memory of Mahatma Gandhi.


While January 30 is celebrated in memory of Mahatma Gandhi, March 23 is observed to pay tribute to three revolutionaries who were hanged by the British: Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar. On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House.



Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar sacrificed their lives for the welfare of the nation. They are the source of inspiration for youth. At such a young age, they came forward, and fought for independence with bravery. So, to pay homage to these three revolutionaries, Martyr's Day is observed on March 23.


In Lyallpur, Punjab, Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907. Due to his courageous exploits, Singh became a role model for youth. He raised the slogan "Inquillab Zindabad" as he and his friends detonated bombs over the Central Legislative Assembly on April 8, 1929. They were accused of murder as a result. They were hung on March 23, 1931 in the Lahore prison. On the banks of the Sutlej River, their bodies were burnt.

Mahatma Gandhi has been a major face in India’s freedom struggle. Gandhi was associated with a major pro-freedom movement that shook India during the British reign. Amid this Gandhi always had political opponents. Gandhi was both loved and criticized, but his role in India’s freedom movement always made it to the masses’ approval and earned respect.

Nathuram Godse – a Hindu nationalist from Maharashtra – shot Gandhi in the chest three times at point blank range at a multi-faith prayer meeting in Birla House in New Delhi on 30 January 1948. Gandhi was killed.

Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed as Martyr’s Day in India on January 30.

bhagat singh news india India news national news mahatma gandhi

