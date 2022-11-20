Massagegate! BJP, Congress hit out at AAP after CCTV footage shows Satyendar Jain enjoying massage inside Tihar Jail

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia came out in his defence, saying Jain was undergoing physiotherapy for a spinal injury

A series of videos showing Satyendar Jain enjoying head, hand and foot massage inside Tihar Jail have gone viral on social media. Pics/Twitter

A host of CCTV footage from Tihar Jail showing Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain enjoying head, foot and hand massage went viral on Saturday. Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is in judicial custody. Earlier this week, a Tihar Jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Jain in the prison. The ED had claimed in a court that Jain was getting special treatment inside Tihar.

Soon after the videos surfaced, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress attacked the ruling AAP. At a press conference in which BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta were present, the party also showed the CCTV footage of the jailed minister getting the massage by the jail officers.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “[Delhi CM] Arvind Kejriwal has reduced Tihar to a massage parlour. His jailed minister Satyendar Jain would get a masseur, who would, in violation of all jail rules, indulge the inmate, because of his proximity to the Delhi CM. Delhi Government manages Tihar. These corrupt people came to change Indian politics.” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “So instead of Sazaa - Satyendar Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa? Massage inside Tihar Jail?”

The Delhi BJP also lodged a complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, jailed minister Jain and Tihar officials at Hari Nagar Police station on Saturday. Congress National Spokesperson Alka Lamba also lashed out at AAP and questioned why CM Kejriwal had not yet removed him from his post.

“Kejriwal should answer what is his compulsion that he has not yet sacked his reference minister Satyendar Jain from the post? If you look at the viral video, it looks less like a jail barrack and more like a hotel room,” Lamba said, adding that these facilities hint that allegations levelled against him by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar could be true. Chandrashekhar had written to Delhi LG VK Saxena alleging that Jain “extorted” R10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia came out in his defence, saying Jain was undergoing physiotherapy for a spinal injury. “Jain had sustained injury to his spine and that led to a pinched nerve. He was also admitted to the hospital. He underwent two surgeries. The doctor had advised physiotherapy upon discharge and those videos show him getting physiotherapy,” said Sisodia. Lashing out at the BJP, Sisodia said, “BJP is losing the MCD and Gujarat polls, which is why they are resorting to cheap theatrics. They should fight the election in Delhi on issues.”

Seeking contempt action against ED, Jain moves court

AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s legal team on Saturday moved a Special court with an application seeking contempt action against the ED. His legal team alleged that ED has leaked the CCTV video despite the undertaking given in the court. Special Judge Vikas Dhull has issued a notice to the ED and fixed the matter for hearing next week on November 21, 2022.

