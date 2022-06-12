Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 39 fire tenders rush to spot

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2022 09:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
According to Delhi Fire Service, no one is trapped inside and no injuries have been reported so far.

A massive fire broke out in Karol Bagh area of the national capital on Sunday.

The fire erupted in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh. As many as 39 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire is under control. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot on information.




According to Delhi Fire Service, no one is trapped inside and no injuries have been reported so far.


The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

