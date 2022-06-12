Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 39 fire tenders rush to spot

According to Delhi Fire Service, no one is trapped inside and no injuries have been reported so far.

Representation pic

A massive fire broke out in Karol Bagh area of the national capital on Sunday.

The fire erupted in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh. As many as 39 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire is under control. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot on information.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

