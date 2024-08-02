Massive fire breaks out in a house in Noida. Three fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze
Representative Pic/iStock
A massive fire has broken in a house in Noida's Sector 26 owing to a short circuit. Three fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze. More details are awaited.
ADVERTISEMENT
Noida: A massive fire breaks out in a house in Sector 26, starting with a loud explosion, likely due to a short circuit in the electric panel. Three fire brigades came to the spot to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/7LM1xuEDUf— IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2024