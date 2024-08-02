Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in Noida home

Massive fire breaks out in Noida home

02 August,2024 04:12 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

Massive fire breaks out in a house in Noida. Three fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze

A massive fire has broken in a house in Noida's Sector 26 owing to a short circuit. Three fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze. More details are awaited.  






