The injured have been admitted to hospital and their treatment is underway. Out of 13 injured, one of them is in critical condition.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mathura: 2 dead, 13 injured in water tank collapse incident x 00:00

Two women lost their lives while 13 people were injured after an overhead tank collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday, said a top police official. The injured have been admitted to hospital and their treatment is underway. Out of 13 injured, one of them is in critical condition. As per the information, several houses, situated near the water tanker were affected in the incident as debris and leaked water from the tank entered many houses, resulting in damage to electrical equipment while various cars parked on the road were also damaged.

The incident took place in Krishna Vihar area of Awas Vikas Colony of Kotwali police station in Mathura. However, immediately after the incident, administrative officials reached the spot and started relief and rescue work. The police force, NDRF, SDRF, and other emergency services are deployed on the spot and are constantly monitoring the rescue operation. Considering the seriousness of the issue, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the matter and gave instructions to register an FIR against the guilty contractor in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General (IG) of Agra Range, Deepak Kumar reached Mathura and spoke to the media, where he said, "A rescue operation is underway. Two people have died in the incident. An FIR is being registered against the accused contractor and instructions have been given for better treatment of the injured." As soon as the incident was reported, Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey and DM Shailendra Singh inspected the accident site.

Addressing the media, SSP Shailesh Pandey and DM Shailendra Singh said, "After inspecting the spot our priority right now is to get the injured treated. The culprits of this incident will also not be spared. The whole matter will be investigated and whoever is found guilty; strict action will be taken against them. 13 injured in the accident have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The condition of one of them remains critical. Many houses and vehicles came in the grip of the incident and major damage was done to the area." DM and SSP also visited the district hospital to check the condition of the injured.

Meanwhile, speaking with media persons, the Assistant Commandant of NDRF said that the rescue operation will be completed only by Monday evening, as, after the incident, the nearby houses are shaking, and to avoid any further accidents the rescue operation will be underway till Monday evening. At present, there is no possibility of anyone being buried under the debris, which is a matter of relief.

The MLA of Mathura, Shrikant Sharma also inspected the accident site and visited the hospital to check the condition of the injured. He further gave information that an FIR would be lodged in the case. Sharma also stated that the City Magistrate will investigate the accident. After the incident, the opposition parties Congress and Samajwadi Party raised the demand for an investigation of the tragic accident.

Samajwadi Party demanded one crore rupees each for the deceased family and 25 lakh rupees for the injured while the Congress demanded to register an FIR against the culprits for the incident and give compensation. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh blamed the BJP government for the incident and alleged that the incident was a result of "corruption". He demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the deceased and Rs 50 lakhs for the injured.

Taking it to a social media post on X, he wrote in Hindi, "There are reports of 2 people dying and hundreds getting injured due to the collapse of a water tank built just 3 years ago in Mathura. A woman and an innocent girl lost their lives due to the corruption of the BJP government. The families of the deceased girl and woman should be given Rs 1 crore and the injured should be given Rs 50 lakh as compensation and the government should conduct a high-level investigation into the corruption and take strict action."

Earlier, on Sunday it was reported that several people were injured in a tragic incident where an overhead tank collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura due to excessive rain. The police said that as soon as they got the information of the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were called and began the rescue operation.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kumar Pandey told ANI, "This incident occurred in the Krishna Vihar area where a 250kL tank collapsed due to excess rain. Rescue teams of the district reached the spot immediately and rescue operation began immediately. The District Magistrate and I immediately called the NDRF and SDRF teams as well. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital. We are still looking for people in the rubble to check for anyone trapped. No one is missing but we are still looking in case there are any other unknown persons."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever