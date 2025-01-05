Mathura: ISKCON employee flees with temple money, receipt book

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 January,2025 09:02 AM IST  |  Mathura
PTI |

Top

Temple PRO Ravi Lochan Das said Murlidhar Das' job was to collect the donated money and deposit it with the temple authorities time to time.

An ISKCON temple employee tasked with collecting money donated by devotees has fled with lakhs of rupees along with a receipt book, officials said on Saturday.


"An FIR was filed by the temple's Chief Finance Officer Vishwa Nam Das late on Friday night," Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said.


He said Das had given an application to SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey on December 27, informing about the alleged theft. A primary investigation was conducted after which the FIR was lodged.


Temple PRO Ravi Lochan Das said Murlidhar Das' job was to collect the donated money and deposit it with the temple authorities time to time.

"After scrutiny, it will be known exactly how much money he has deposited in the temple," he said.

According to the FIR, Murlidhar Das, son of Nimai Chand Yadav, is a resident of Sriram Colony, Rauganj Vasa in MP's Indore.

Police said that along with the money, he also fled with a receipt book containing 32 sheets.

The PRO said earlier too a person named Saurav had fled with donation money as well as a receipt book. He died before they could be recovered.

