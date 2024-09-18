During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File pic

'May Lord Ganesha bless everyone,' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal

On the occasion of Ananta Chaturdashi, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and his wife, Sadhna Singh, attended the Ganpati Visarjan and performed the aarti in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after offering his prayers, he said, "May Lord Ganesha bless everyone. Today is Ananta Chaturdashi. The entire country has celebrated Ganesh Utsav with great joy. May Lord Ganpati shower his grace and blessings on the people. With the same prayer that people be happy, prosperous and fulfilled in their lives. With the hope that there is no conflict between people, and the world keeps progressing, all the devotees worshipped and immersed Ganpati today," he said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also offered prayers to Lord Vishwakarma, at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja on Tuesday and extended greetings to the citizens of the state.

"I would like to extend greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. PM Narendra Modi is also celebrating his 74th birthday today, and I extend greetings to him too. May he lead a long life...," CM Yadav told ANI.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced on September 7 and came to an end with Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.



During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

