Breaking News
Development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore underway in Marathwada: CM Shinde
Ganesh Visarjan: 19,176 idols immersed till 9 pm on Anant Chaturdashi
Dhule: 3 killed, 6 people injured as tractor carrying Ganesh idol runs over them
IMD issues yellow alert for Marathwada and Vidarbha
Shopkeeper, two others held for beating up Mumbai cop in Byculla
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > May Lord Ganesha bless everyone Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal

'May Lord Ganesha bless everyone,' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal

Updated on: 18 September,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
ANI |

Top

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence

'May Lord Ganesha bless everyone,' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File pic

Listen to this article
'May Lord Ganesha bless everyone,' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal
x
00:00

On the occasion of Ananta Chaturdashi, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and his wife, Sadhna Singh, attended the Ganpati Visarjan and performed the aarti in Bhopal on Tuesday.


Speaking to reporters after offering his prayers, he said, "May Lord Ganesha bless everyone. Today is Ananta Chaturdashi. The entire country has celebrated Ganesh Utsav with great joy. May Lord Ganpati shower his grace and blessings on the people. With the same prayer that people be happy, prosperous and fulfilled in their lives. With the hope that there is no conflict between people, and the world keeps progressing, all the devotees worshipped and immersed Ganpati today," he said.



Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also offered prayers to Lord Vishwakarma, at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja on Tuesday and extended greetings to the citizens of the state.


"I would like to extend greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. PM Narendra Modi is also celebrating his 74th birthday today, and I extend greetings to him too. May he lead a long life...," CM Yadav told ANI.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced on September 7 and came to an end with Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ganesh chaturthi visarjan bhopal news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK