Mayawati, the BSP chief, criticises the BJP and Congress for implementing sub-reservation systems that she claims undermine the rights and unity of Dalits. She warns of a broader conspiracy against reservation policies and urges vigilance against divisive tactics in politics.

Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has raised serious allegations against the BJP and Congress, accusing both parties of attempting to alter reservation policies for Dalits in states under their governance. She claims that these changes pose a significant threat to the unity and rights of marginalised communities.

Taking to social media, the four-time former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh expressed her concerns regarding the recent introduction of a "new system" of sub-reservation for Dalits, which she says has been implemented by the BJP government in Haryana and the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka. Mayawati referred to this rushed implementation as part of a broader conspiracy to make reservation ineffective and inactive.

“This hurried implementation of sub-reservation is part of a continued conspiracy to render reservation ineffective and inactive,” Mayawati stated. She further emphasised that the BJP and Congress are fundamentally similar in their approach, labelling them as "casteist" parties.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “The active engagement of casteist parties, which oppose reservation and threaten the unity of millions of oppressed and neglected Dalits, proves that the BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Their actions pose a greater threat to society and the Constitution.”

Mayawati cautioned against the "divisive tactics" employed by the BJP, Congress, and the Samajwadi Party, urging vigilance against their intentions and strategies. She emphasised the importance of preserving the legacy of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, a key figure in the fight for Dalit rights, warning that any weakening of this legacy could have dire consequences for society.

The BSP, under Mayawati's leadership, maintains a position that is neither aligned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance nor the rival INDIA bloc, which includes Congress and the Samajwadi Party. Her statements reflect a strong commitment to advocating for the rights of Dalits and protecting the reservation system established for their upliftment.

As per PTI reports, Mayawati’s comments come at a time when discussions around reservation policies are increasingly pertinent, highlighting the ongoing political tensions surrounding this critical issue.

(With inputs from PTI)