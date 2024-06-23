“That is, he will remain Mayawati’s only successor along with being the party’s national coordinator,” the statement read

BSP supremo Mayawati with her brother Anand Kumar and nephew Akash Anand. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mayawati declares nephew ‘successor’ again x 00:00

BSP president on Sunday declared nephew Akash Anand her successor and made him the party’s national coordinator, reversing her own previous decision.

In the middle of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, she had termed Akash Anand immature and relieved him of the party post. After a national level meeting at the BSP state office here on Sunday, the party in a statement said it was handing Akash Anand his former responsibilities back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“BSP’s national president Mayawati has once again given Akash Anand a chance to work in the party with full maturity. He will continue to hold all his posts in the party as before.

“That is, he will remain Mayawati’s only successor along with being the party’s national coordinator,” the statement read.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever