Siddharth divided the BSP into two groups across the country and tried to weaken it. He also ruined the political career of Akash Anand, she said

BSP supremo Mayawati. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mayawati sacks nephew Akash Anand from all BSP posts x 00:00

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts and said that she will not name her successor till she is alive. The party is supreme and relations can come later, said the former chief minister who sacked Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him her political successor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a slew of other significant changes in the BSP leadership announced at a high-level meeting of the party's office-bearers from across the country here, Mayawati appointed her brother Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as national coordinators.

Removing Akash Anand from all party posts, Mayawati held his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, whom she expelled from the BSP last month on charges of factionalism and anti-party activities, responsible, according to a party statement. Siddharth divided the BSP into two groups across the country and tried to weaken it. He also ruined the political career of Akash Anand, she said.

The party chief said she will not announce her successor till she is alive. The party and the movement are supreme and relations like brother, sister and their children come later, she added. Appreciating Kumar, who is also the BSP's national vice-president, Mayawati said that he always worked with devotion for the party.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever