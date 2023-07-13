Maybe govt will coin 'minimum funds, maximum research' slogan, says Chidambaram

Chidambaram said that as a result of this, purchases are on hold and project staff have not been paid for three months

Congress leader P Chidamabram. File Pic

Senior Congress leader P Chidamabram took a swipe at the Centre on Thursday over top research institutions of the country reportedly not having received any funds since April this year, saying maybe the government will coin a new slogan, 'minimum funds, maximum research'.

Citing a media report which claimed that scientists at top research institutions who ought to have received funds from central agencies for this financial year in April, were still waiting, Chidambaram said that as a result of this, purchases are on hold and project staff have not been paid for three months.

He also quoted senior scientist, S C Lakhotia, as saying that he is paying his project staff from his own pocket

Why are the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Biotechnology silent on the matter, the former Union minister asked.

Taking to Twitter, Chidamabram said: "Top research institutions of the country have not received any funds since April this year. As a result, purchases are on hold and project staff have not been paid for three months. A senior scientist, S C Lakhotia, said that he is paying his project staff from his own pocket. Why are Department of Science & Technology and Department of Biotechnology silent on the matter? May be Government will coin a new slogan this week: minimum funds, maximum research."

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a swipe at the Maharashtra government, saying it seems to him like a "three-legged animal" which is running a 100 metre race.

Chidambaram's dig came days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar faced a revolt by his nephew Ajit Pawar who along with eight other leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "The CM and the two Deputy CMs of Maharashtra claim that their government is a triple-engine government. It seems to me like a three-legged animal which is running a 100 metre race."

Nine new ministers in Maharashtra do not have any work because portfolios have not be allotted to them, he said.

"None of the other 20 ministers, including Mr (Devendra) Fadnavis, wants to give up any portfolio. There is a solution: declare that the nine new ministers will be ministers without portfolio," Chidambaram said.

The nine new entrants joined the government in order to be ministers, he alleged. "Who said they wanted to be ministers with portfolios," Chidambaram asked.

In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight legislators of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the BJP earlier in the day.

Following Ajit Pawar's revolt, Shiv Sena's Shinde had said, "Now the double engine government has a triple engine. The state will sprint (on the path of development). Now we have one CM and two deputy chief ministers. This will help faster development of the state."

The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance consisting of itself, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the NCP.

(With inputs from PTI)