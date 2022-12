MCD polls: Election Commission sets up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi

The high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will take place on Sunday and the counting of votes will be held on December 7. The campaigning for the same ended on Friday

Representative image

Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the civic body polls in the national capital, slated for tomorrow.

The high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will take place on Sunday and the counting of votes will be held on December 7. The campaigning for the same ended on Friday.

The State Election Commission said a large workforce of election functionaries and security agencies have put humungous efforts to make necessary preparations for conducting elections at 13,638 polling stations spread across Delhi. Further, 68 Model Polling Stations and 68 Pink Polling Stations have been established for the quality experience of the voters. Adequate arrangements for the deployment of forces have been made. The Commission said it has made elaborate arrangements for "safe, secure and pleasant" voting experience. These measures are required to keep the electoral field free and to ensure that level playing field is afforded to all political parties and candidates.

Also Read: Pune: Swarajya members show black flags to Maharashtra Governor, detained

Notably, the Commission has put a ban on opinion polls or any other poll survey in any media, including electronic in connection with elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi from 5:30 pm December 2 to 5.30 pm December 4.As per the instructions issued by the Commission for Model Code of Conduct with regard to Municipal elections, display and propagation of any election matter to the public during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll, is prohibited.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government schools will remain closed today in view of preparations for the polls, said an official notification.

Ahead of the civic body polls in the national capital, Delhi Police is working round the clock to ensure prevent any law and order situation on the day of polling on Sunday, a police official said.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, (Law & Order), Zone-1, said, "Delhi Police is fully prepared for the MCD polls. Keeping every small detail in mind we have planned the security arrangements. Pre-polls, during the polls and post-polls, 3 phases will have 3 different kinds of security deployment."

"Delhi Police intel wing is working with special branches and central agencies. Minute-to-minute policing is being done and we're working 24 hours to prevent law and order situations and have a fair and free election," the official added.

Earlier on Friday, Special CP (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said that all arrangements have been made in regard to security and surveillance by the Delhi Police for the MCD polls.

"Delhi Police's arrangements are sufficient. There will be a total of 30,000 jawans on duty out of which 16,000 would be Delhi Police jawans and the rest would be outside forces," said Special Commissioner Hooda.

The top officer said Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans and home guards will also be deployed.

Point-to-point planning has been done, Hooda said, adding, "Security forces will keep a watch with the help of drones. Around four to five drones have been assigned to each district."

The elections to the 250-ward MCD are seeing high-pitched contests between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), besides the Congress.

The national capital's Excise Department has announced that alcohol sale will be prohibited for three days in Delhi starting from Friday evening.

The three-day ban came into force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.