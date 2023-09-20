MEA asks Indian nationals, students in Canada to exercise caution amid strain in relations

Amid the recent tensions in relations between India and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs asked Indian nationals, students there and those planning to travel to the North American country to exercise caution. Students in particular have been advised to remain vigilant.

Khalistani Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Amid the recent tensions in relations between India and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs asked Indian nationals, students there and those planning to travel to the North American country to exercise caution. Students in particular have been advised to remain vigilant.

The MEA, in a statement issued on Wednesday, asked Indian nationals and students in Canada to avoid visiting regions and potential venues that have witnessed growing anti-India activities, stated a report in ANI.

The MEA said that Indian nationals and students in the country must register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal.

As per the MEA, the registration will enable the High Commission and Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of an untoward incident or emergency.



The statement came amid growing tensions between the two nations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being involved in the fatal shooting of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Najjar. Najjar, a designated terrorist in India, was shot in the parking lot of a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia in June.

MEA release read, “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.”

The release further read, “Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda.”

MEA further stated that India’s High Commission and Consulates General in Canada will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.

Justin Trudeau’s explosive claims

PM Trudeau on Monday said that Canada’s national security officials had reasons to believe that “agents of the Indian government” carried out the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Najjar. The expulsion of an Indian Diplomat from the country ensued the statement.

India, on Tuesday, rubbished these allegations and called them ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’. In response, a senior Canadian diplomat was also expelled from India.



