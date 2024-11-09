MEA tells Bangladesh to ensure safety of Hindus

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The MEA spokesperson underlined that it is Dhaka’s “special responsibility” that the minorities be given security

Amid reports of tension in Bangladesh’s Chittagong following provocative social media posts, India on Thursday urged Dhaka to take action against “extremist” elements and ensure the safety of the country’s Hindu community. During a weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the alleged attack on the members of the Hindu community in Chittagong.


The tension was the result of “incendiary posts” on social media, he said. “We have seen many videos circulating on social media. It is condemnable,” Jaiswal said. The MEA spokesperson underlined that it is Dhaka’s “special responsibility” that the minorities be given security. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


bangladesh chittagong new delhi news India news International news

