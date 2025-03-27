Breaking News
Meerut murder case: Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri condemns the heinous crime

Updated on: 27 March,2025 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: mid-day online correspondent |

Muskan and Sahil allegedly killed Muskan's husband Saurabh Rajput, chopped his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Indiranagar, Uttar Pradesh.



Bageshwar Baba called Meerut murder case an unfortunate one


Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri rracted on the Meerut murder case. Terming the Meerut murder case as "unfortunate," he said that every Indian must take Shri Ramcharitmanas as a basis to build a cultured family.

"The Meerut case is unfortunate. In the present society, the declining family system, the advent of Western culture and married men or women engaged in affairs are destroying families... This is a lack of values. If anyone's son or daughter is doing such acts, it means there is a lack of upbringing. Therefore, to build a cultured family, it is necessary for every Indian to take Shri Ramcharitmanas as a basis," Shastri told reporters.

Muskan and Sahil allegedly killed Muskan's husband Saurabh Rajput, chopped his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Indiranagar, Uttar Pradesh.

As per Antriksh Jain, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Meerut, Rajput's body was found with several stab wounds, including three on the left side, and cut marks on the neck and wrist. The most shocking of all was that both the wrist and neck were severed from the body.

"In the postmortem report, the reason was stated as haemorrhage shock and that the left side was stabbed three times with a knife, there were cut marks on the neck and wrist and both the wrist and the neck were separated from the body...," said Jain.

The police investigation is currently underway, with all evidence collected and statements recorded from around 10 to 12 people directly linked to the case.

The police are awaiting evidence from Himachal Pradesh to reconstruct the crime scene and secure the remand of the accused.

In the investigation, it was revealed that both of the accused were drug addicts."It was found that they were drug addicts...There were withdrawal symptoms, they couldn't have been accused of drugs in jail. They are being given medicines for withdrawal symptoms. They are being treated through de-addiction centres and counselling is being given to them; they are also being sent for Yoga and meditation," Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma told ANI.

Jail Superintendent Sharma stated that the two were lodged in separate barracks and there was no contact between them inside the jail. (ANI)


(With ANI inputs)



news meerut India news national news

