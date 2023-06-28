All the 10 apprehended persons along with seized items were handed over to Dawki police station for further course of action

Representational Image

Listen to this article Meghalaya: BSF foils infiltration bid, five Bangladeshis held x 00:00

Thwarting an infiltration bid, Border Security Force has apprehended five Bangladesh nationals along the international border in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills, officials said Tuesday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of 04 Battalion BSF Meghalaya on Monday apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals on the Dawki-Amlarem road who illegally crossed the international border and enter into India in West Jaintia Hills, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BSF officials, the apprehended foreign nationals were residents of Sylhet and Habibganj in Bangladesh. "On questioning they revealed that they infiltrated with an intention to settle down in India permanently. The driver of the vehicle was also detained for facilitating their illicit movement," BSF said, adding five Indians were also held.

All the 10 apprehended persons along with seized items were handed over to Dawki police station for further course of action. In the course, so far BSF has apprehended 26 Bangladesh nationals since January, who illegally entered India with the intention of illegal migration.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever