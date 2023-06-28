Breaking News
Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief
Mumbai: Not just docs, even patients were faked during pandemic in jumbo centre scam
Mumbai: Cave-in scare near Magathane metro station
Mumbai: Rescued animals are dying due to negligence at Malad shelter
Mumbai: Not allowed to board train in yard, commuters protest
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Meghalaya BSF foils infiltration bid five Bangladeshis held

Meghalaya: BSF foils infiltration bid, five Bangladeshis held

Updated on: 28 June,2023 09:44 AM IST  |  Meghalaya
ANI |

Top

All the 10 apprehended persons along with seized items were handed over to Dawki police station for further course of action

Meghalaya: BSF foils infiltration bid, five Bangladeshis held

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Meghalaya: BSF foils infiltration bid, five Bangladeshis held
x
00:00

Thwarting an infiltration bid, Border Security Force has apprehended five Bangladesh nationals along the international border in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills, officials said Tuesday.


Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of 04 Battalion BSF Meghalaya on Monday apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals on the Dawki-Amlarem road who illegally crossed the international border and enter into India in West Jaintia Hills, they said.


According to BSF officials, the apprehended foreign nationals were residents of Sylhet and Habibganj in Bangladesh. "On questioning they revealed that they infiltrated with an intention to settle down in India permanently. The driver of the vehicle was also detained for facilitating their illicit movement," BSF said, adding five Indians were also held.


All the 10 apprehended persons along with seized items were handed over to Dawki police station for further course of action. In the course, so far BSF has apprehended 26 Bangladesh nationals since January, who illegally entered India with the intention of illegal migration.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

meghalaya bangladesh india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK