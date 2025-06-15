Breaking News
Meghalaya honeymoon murder Sonam and lover stocked hideout flat with rations worth Rs 5000

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Indore
Agencies |

Top

The rented flat was a mere five km away from conspirator Chauhan’s home; the flat had been leased by Vishal Singh Chauhan, one of the three men involved in the murder, just a week after the incident

Sonam Raghuvanshi alongside her late husband Raja Raghuvanshi

After allegedly killing her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, Sonam Raghuvanshi fled to Indore and went into hiding at a rented flat, police sources revealed. The flat had been leased by Vishal Singh Chauhan, one of the three men involved in the murder, just a week after the incident. Chauhan, who attacked Raja Raghuvanshi with a machete, claimed to be an interior designer while renting the apartment, located just five kilometres from his own home.

The hideout was stocked with groceries worth '5,000, ordered online by Raj Kushwaha, Sonam’s lover and the alleged mastermind behind the plot. An advance of '16,000 was also paid to the landlord. What began as a missing persons case took a dark turn after Raja’s body was found in a gorge on June 2. The couple, both from Indore, had married on May 11, despite Sonam’s ongoing relationship with Raj, who worked at her family’s furniture business. Sonam and four others have been arrested for the matter. Raja’s brother also performed a “pind dan”, a ceremony for departed souls in Ujjain.


Rs 16,000
Advance rent paid by co-conspirator Vishal Chauhan


