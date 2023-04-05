Breaking News
MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

Updated on: 05 April,2023 02:04 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The Union Home Ministry's advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week

MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti

Representational Pic


Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, the Centre on Wednesday asked all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and to monitor any factor that can disturb communal harmony in the society.


The Union Home Ministry's advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week.



"The state/UT governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's Office tweeted.

This year, Hanuman Jayanti is on April 6.

