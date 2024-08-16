Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal; IMA announces withdrawal of services for 24 hours and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Stallholders at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount on Wednesday

Indian markets open strong amid positive cues from global indices

Indian markets opened with gains on Friday following the rally in global stock markets. Both benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, gained at the opening. The Nifty 50 index surged 0.79 per cent, or 191 points, to 24,334.85 at the opening session, while the BSE Sensex gained 646 points, or 0.82 per cent, to open at 79,751.90 points.

Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal

Dissatisfied with the reduction in rents that must be paid to run stalls outside the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount during the weeklong Bandra fair, protesters have decided to approach Cardinal Oswald Gracias to resolve the issue. The controversy erupted on August 11 when the church started distributing forms for tendering of stalls which were run by long-time stallholders. Read more.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA announces withdrawal of services for 24 hours on August 17

The Indian Medical Association has announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on August 17 to protest against the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the subsequent vandalism at the facility. Read more.

Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar rues not making it in any of the Duleep Trophy teams

Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar, who scored a gutsy knock of 102 against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final last season, felt his fighting knock and season’s performance went unnoticed. Vidarbha’s wicketkeeper-batsman, who was not considered for any of the Duleep Trophy teams, said he will work hard to score more runs this season. Read more.

Vikrant Massey: ‘Was bracketed as poor, malnourished boy’

Playing a grey character in a world devoid of morals is an actor’s delight. That’s one of the reasons why Vikrant Massey relishes being a part of the Haseen Dillruba universe. As co-star Taapsee Pannu and he have returned to the romantic thriller’s world with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, he believes the timing is just right as Hindi cinema today has moved beyond its all-white protagonists. Read more.